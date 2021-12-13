AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 53,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $60.69.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

