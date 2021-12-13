UREEQA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,023.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.29 million and $28,023.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.93 or 0.07994549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.35 or 0.99842842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

