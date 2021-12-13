Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading 5% Higher

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.35 and last traded at $182.25. 9,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 636,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

