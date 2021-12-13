Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.36

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 525762925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

