Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 8.6%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 193,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,346,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

AMRS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

