Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.01

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 4087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $577.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 431,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

