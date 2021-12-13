Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.01

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 4087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $577.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%.
About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.