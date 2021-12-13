IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,015,400 shares, a growth of 502.7% from the November 15th total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 276.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006. IWG has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

