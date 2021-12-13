Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.30

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,397 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

