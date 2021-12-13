Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPSEY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.