NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,738. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

