Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $235.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

