State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.25. 203,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,732. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.