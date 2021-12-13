Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.70. 53,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,061. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

