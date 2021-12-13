State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.34. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,043. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average of $285.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

