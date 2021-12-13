Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,155,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

