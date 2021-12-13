Brightworth Purchases 1,461 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brightworth grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

