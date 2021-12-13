Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $128.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $124.49 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $484.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $569.00 million, with estimates ranging from $560.11 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 11,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.64. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

