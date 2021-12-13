The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$1,833,517.28 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Shares of TD traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,012. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.72 and a one year high of C$96.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

