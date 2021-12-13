Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 2,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,021 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,498.78.

TSE:FR traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,259. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.92. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

