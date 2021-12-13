Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $31.47 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.92 or 0.08055651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,449,094 coins and its circulating supply is 336,944,109 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

