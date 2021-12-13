BitDegree (BDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $432.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BitDegree has a market cap of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006880 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

