Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:PXT traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,536. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.55.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.75%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

