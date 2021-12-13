McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 156 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 89,523 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.51. 20,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.