iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.56. The company had a trading volume of 358,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

