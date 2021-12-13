Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.