Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.90 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42.

