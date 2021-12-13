Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 7%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.31 and last traded at $120.71. 9,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 452,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 69.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

