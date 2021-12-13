First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

