Hendershot Investments Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.4% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.2% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

