Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $141.03 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

