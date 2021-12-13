ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

