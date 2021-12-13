Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Short Interest Up 729.2% in November

Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 729.2% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TINO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 203,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,474. Tamino Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Tamino Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Tamino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.