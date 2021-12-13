NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, an increase of 759.5% from the November 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NURO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.96. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

