ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 6.4% Higher

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 3,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

