Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $45.27

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.27, but opened at $43.68. Digimarc shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $714.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
