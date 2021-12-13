Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $45.27

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.27, but opened at $43.68. Digimarc shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $714.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 132.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter worth $150,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

