CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 133,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,258 shares.The stock last traded at $89.57 and had previously closed at $89.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $50,958,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.