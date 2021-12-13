OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 5.1%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 5,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a market cap of $667.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.86.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

