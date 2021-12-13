Brokerages Set Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) PT at $4.00

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATBPF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATBPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.