Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.77 or 0.08002092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00077511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.48 or 0.99925929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.