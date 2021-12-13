FunFair Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00038257 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006934 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

