FLO (FLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

