Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

