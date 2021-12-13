Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

