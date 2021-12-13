Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,480 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.34. 27,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,598. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

