Brightworth Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brightworth raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,138 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.42. 253,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,590,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

