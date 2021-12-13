Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.17. 215,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,220. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.