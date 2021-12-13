Raze Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Raze Network has a market cap of $5.29 million and $1.48 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.60 or 0.07996684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.58 or 1.00185241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

