BitGreen Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00167846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002913 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.00 or 0.00503797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056498 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

