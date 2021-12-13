2,540 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

