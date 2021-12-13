Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $11,343.62 and $152.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.91 or 0.08027995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.49 or 1.00179759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

